Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi have already been in the United States for several days, both received the New Year's in Las Vegas and, now, they celebrate two years of their relationship. The winner of Miss Grand International 2023 and the member of 'This is war' had no better idea than to celebrate this special date with a dream walk in Hollywood. As recalled, the popular couple made their romance official in January 2022 and, despite the fact that many were not betting on their union, they now have another year of their love.

How did Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi celebrate their 2 years of relationship?

The Peruvian beauty queen and her boyfriend posed for their social networks to celebrate their two years as a couple. They both shared some videos of their walk through hollywood. Both were able to see the famous sign of the name of this place where the stars of world show business live and visited a local observatory.

“Look where we are on our second anniversary. One of our favorite places: Universal Studios, but for the first time in Los Angeles”, he wrote in the description of his photograph. But that wasn't all, because they visited the Universal Studios amusement park, known for its attractions from well-known film and TV franchises.

Since when have Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi been together?

On January 5, 2022, Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi published a romantic video of their dream trip to Paris, a European country where they decided to celebrate their first anniversary as a couple. That is, both have been together since the same date, but in 2021.

“A year full of love, respect, growth, adventures and dreams fulfilled. We are having an incredible time on this dream trip and celebrating many special dates together. Thank you for joining us along the way!” wrote the 24-year-old influencer .



