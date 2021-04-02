Luciana Fuster and Michela Elías they traveled to Florida to visit the theme parks of Tampa. The competitors of This is war They take advantage of the long holiday to de-stress, take a break and come back with lots of energy.

Both participants showed on their Instagram stories how much fun they had. The most amazing and impressive roller coasters were seen in his videos. Luciana commented excitedly that she had to hide the cell phone in her hat and in her shorts so that it does not get lost. The same was expressed by her friend Michela.

Likewise, not only did they travel Holy Week to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the United States, so did his other EEG partners. For instance, Alejandra Baigorria, Said Palao, Patricio Parodi and Hugo García They decided to get away from the sun and choose snow for fun. They stayed in Utah.

