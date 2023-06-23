Luciana Fuster was crowned the new Miss Grand Peru on the afternoon of June 22. After a month of arduous competition, she managed to dazzle on the catwalk of the beauty pageant, which was held on the set of “Send whoever is in charge.” Throughout her candidacy, the model positioned herself as one of the public’s favorites to represent the country in an international contest, and it was her thoughtful response live from her that made her stand out much more among her companions. What did she say?

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Grand Peru 2023 LIVE TODAY: Luciana Fuster was crowned the WINNER of the beauty contest

What was Luciana Fuster’s message?

Despite the fact that he had a clean catwalk during the broadcast of the Miss Grand Peru, the most anticipated for the participants was the round of questions, in which Luciana Fuster captivated with her impressive message on education. Patricio Parodi’s partner highlighted the great importance of studies for us to improve not only as a society, but also as a country.

“The biggest challenge facing my generation today is being able to create a sustainable and fair future for all. This is due to different scenarios that we have been going through in recent years, such as climate change, unemployment, poverty, discrimination and differences in general. What is main, and the basis of everything, is education: education plays a fundamental role in absolutely everything“, support.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster throws flowers in an interview with Miss Grand and surprises: “I am exemplary”

Was Luciana Fuster moved at her coronation?

The final of Miss Grand Peru 2023 was held in the studio of “Send whoever is in charge.” After all the participants paraded once through the catwalk of the pageant, five of them were chosen for the last round, in which Luciana Fuster She was left as the brand new winner of the beauty pageant.

The reality girl could not hide her nervousness and broke down in front of the cameras when she heard her name being shouted. Immediately, she hugged her partner Pía Requejo, who was selected as the first finalist. Likewise, she maintained a smile from ear to ear as she received the crown and sash.

What were Luciana’s words after winning Miss Grand Peru?

With a broken voice, Luciana Fuster thanked everyone who supported her during her application for Miss Grand Peru. Likewise, she said that she did not expect to get this far, but she considers this experience as a dream come true.

“Wow. I can not believe it. I still don’t realize that, after so long, after all this month of full competition, the day has finally arrived. I want to congratulate all the girls, I will do it on behalf of all of you“said Patricio Parodi’s partner.

#Luciana #Fuster #inspiring #speech #crowned #Grand #Peru #quoteducation #main #thingquot