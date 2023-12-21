Are you going for another crown? Luciana Fuster returned to our country after several months touring Asia as part of her obligations as queen of Miss Grand International 2023. She still has two left to fulfill with the beauty organization; However, after that, would the model consider applying for a new contest like the miss Universe? Find out all the information below.

What did Luciana Fuster say about the possibility of participating in Miss Universe?

Luciana Fuster was at an event at the Callao in which they recognized her beauty and congratulated her on her success at Miss Grand International 2023 because she used to live in this constitutional province when she was a teenager.

In the middle of the activity, a reporter from America Television He asked the model if there was a possibility of participating in Miss Universe after her two-year reign in the contest ends. Miss Grand. The former reality girl's response was forceful.

“I don't see on my map, in the future, competing in another beauty contest. It is impossible for me. I am very happy with this title, with this triumph, not only for me and my family, but for all of Peru.”the former participant of 'This is war' to 'More shows'.

How was the reunion between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi?

Luciana Fuster visited the set of 'This is war' on December 19. The model shared anecdotes about her experience after winning the Miss Grand International. Furthermore, she was also able to see again Patricio Parodi after being separated for two months. The couple sealed the moment with a romantic and passionate kiss that provoked cheers from all the members of the reality show.

How did Luciana Fuster react when she met Patricio Parodi again?

The participant of 'This is war' gave details about his expected reunion with his partner Luciana Fusterafter being separated for two months due to the activities that the beauty queen had to carry out after her victory in Miss Grand 2023.

At one point in the program, Johanna San Miguel He asked Patricio how the influencer reacted to seeing him with braces. He answered: “She was a little scared, but she accepted it. It's three months. I'm like an ugly duckling, but after three months I'm going to be a swan.”he said.