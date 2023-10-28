Luciana Fuster won the Miss Grand International 2023 contest in an exciting final held last Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and has already begun her responsibilities as queen. The former member of ‘This is war’ She will be the representative of the beauty pageant for one year at various events around the world. Although she has only one day as the brand new winner of the contest, Luciana has already expressed what she hopes to achieve in 2024. What did she say Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of the organization, about this? Find out in the following note.

What did Luciana Fuster ask Nawat Itsaragrisil after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster assumed her responsibilities as queen after her victory in the Miss Grand International 2023. One of his first appearances was at a press conference with Nawat Itsaragrisilthe president of the contest, and the other finalists of the contest.

During the conversation with the press, the influencer gave unknown details of the minutes before the coronation and the emotion she shared with Miss Myanmar, who came in second place.

At the event, Mr. Nawat asked Luciana what her expectations were now that she will be the image of the beauty company. However, the model’s response left him surprised and he couldn’t help but laugh at her peculiar comment.

“I want to continue to be more and more famous (laughs), but in this part of the world, I am already famous in the other part of the world. I want to be like, of course, with your support, like Isabella (miss Grand International 2022). “I have worked all my life in the world of entertainment, on television and radio, from a very young age, so let’s go to work.”said Fuster and received applause from Nawat.

“I have many ideas that I want to make, if you want, if you can, if you want us to do it together… they are business (business), I know,” said the ‘ex-warrior’, who was willing to do everything in her power to promote the Miss Grand brand in her year as queen.

How was Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand 2023?

The Peruvian candidate won first place in the Miss Grand International 2023. As part of her victory, she made her first catwalk as the new queen of the pageant without being able to hold back tears from the emotion of the moment.

What is the millionaire prize that Luciana Fuster will receive for winning Miss Grand?

During the show ‘América hoy’ it was revealed that Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023 would win $300,000 in cash (a figure that in soles would be more than 1,000,000) from the organization, in addition to several contracts with different luxury brands. And not only that, but it was confirmed that the influencer will share 50% of these income with the organization of the contest.

What did Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Grand 2023, say about Luciana Fuster?

After the triumph of Luciana Fuster, Mr. Nawat came forward to talk about the model’s current contract with the América TV competition show and how this would affect her work as Miss Grand.

“Is it about your contract with TV? His contract with TV is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask him,” said the owner of the company in a live on Instagram. “The station did not interest me at all, which means I was free to do whatever I want (sic),” said the businessman, who made it very clear that these last months of 2023 are not so vital for the association, so it would not clash with her obligations as Miss Grand.

Who is Nawat Itsaragrisil?

Nawat Itsaragrisil She founded her own beauty company in 2013 with the Miss Grand International pageant. And not only that but he became the national director of Miss World Laos. He worked at Channel 3, a very famous television channel in Thailand, where he presented a tourism program around the Asian country. On the other hand, he graduated from the Thai Chamber of Commerce University, located in Bangkok.