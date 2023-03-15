tender words. Luciana Fuster He dedicated some emotional words to Alessandra Fuller, with whom he has a close friendship, after the engagement party with the businessman Francesco Balbi. The former reality girl visited the set of “Send whoever is in charge” on March 14 to talk about her wedding plans. At one point, she received the surprise of Patricio Parodi’s partner. In a video, the young woman wished her all the happiness in the world for this new stage in her life.

As is known, the protagonist of “Ven baila quinceañera” will get married at the end of 2023 and last weekend she celebrated her engagement with friends and family at a venue in Lima. The influencer was asked for her hand earlier this year at the Eiffel Tower. The tender moment she shared it on her social networks.

What did Luciana Fuster say to Ale Fuller?

Luciana Fuster expressed all her love for Fuller in a tender dedication. “Here to wish you once again the best life and, as I always tell you, you deserve everything beautiful that is happening to you for being the way you are, because you are a wonderful person and you deserve to be full of wonderful things,” he said in the clip.

Luciana Fuster and Alessandra Fuller made an impact by dancing together at an engagement party. Photo: capture/Instagram

He highlighted the friendship they have had for several years. “For having been part of so many beautiful moments in my life and allowing me to be part of the most beautiful moments of yours, like this one that you are living now, that you are about to get married, I can’t believe it,” she added.

Finally, she blessed the union with her boyfriend: “I wish you all the love in the world, that you never lack anything, never lack union. You found your soul mate and for me they are the golden pair.”

Ale Fuller gets emotional for words

Alessandra Fuller He thanked Luciana Fuster for the dedication and pointed out that his mother is very fond of him. At another time, he said that the model could be her wedding witness. It has not yet been decided if it will be her, Andrés Vílchez or Joaquín Escobar.