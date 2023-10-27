Luciana Fuster She fulfilled one of her greatest dreams by winning Miss Grand International 2023. The Peruvian model became the most beautiful woman in the world and now she must fulfill certain tasks during her reign. This means that the popular ‘Lu’ will have to stay in Thailand for at least a year. Along those lines, many wonder what could happen to the relationship she has with Patricio Parodi. The captain of ‘This is war’ explained when they will see each other again and his plans throughout this year.

Luciana Fuster says goodbye to Patricio Parodi

The popular ‘Pato’ was in the front row at the beauty pageant in Vietnam, supporting his girlfriend. The reality boy recorded some important moments of the ceremony and then shared an emotional post. “You don’t know how much I needed this hug. It was almost a month away without being able to see each other, but it was worth it. One more date to celebrate 10/26/23”, reads his message.

Luciana Fuster did not take long to respond and moved with her dedication. “I love you, king of my life. He really needed that hug too. Thank you for accompanying me in this dream and understanding everything.” said.

What will happen to Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster?

Patricio Parodi He linked up with the program ‘This is war’ and told everything about his future plans with Luciana Fuster. The reality boy made it clear that he will wait for the tasks that Luciana has to fulfill with her coronation. “I can tell you that the next time I see her will be for New Year’s, it won’t be soon. “She has a lot of activities to do around here, she has tours in Asia,” he said.

“Right now, I’m going to the airport, I thought about changing my ticket to stay a few hours with her to go out to eat, and it was impossible before because she’s awake early, getting ready,” he added.

What did Jessica Newton say about Luciana Fuster after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

After Luciana Fuster’s victory in the Miss Grand International, Jessica Newton was linked to the ‘América Hoy’ program to thank all of Peru for the support that the Peruvian model has received during this time. She also addressed critics.

“Thank you very much for the support, thank you very much to all the people who have supported us these weeks and I hope it is clear that no one can tell another person that they cannot, we just have to work on our dreams,” said the Miss organizer. Peru.

Why did Paolo Guerrero become a trend after Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand International?

On social networks, after Luciana Fuster’s victory in the Miss Grand International, users made the name of the national soccer player a trend Paolo Guerrero, since it emerged many years ago that both were romantically linked, after images were released in which they were seen dancing together. Given this, the model categorically ruled out having had a romance with the ‘Predator’.

“I met him at a party and I had never seen him before and I never saw him again either. We danced to a song by Charanga Habanera, the song was ‘What I have.’ It was something super relaxed, but nothing“, said Luciana Fuster on ATV.



