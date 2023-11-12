The model Luciana Fuster She was crowned at the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant in October, in Vietnam. After this victory, our compatriot went on a media tour of that Asian country as part of her agenda. On that occasion, a Vietnamese journalist questioned the former reality girl about her affair with Patricio Parodi and her current performance as the new beauty queen. Given this, the Peruvian influencer spoke out and had a forceful response.

What was Luciana Fuster’s blunt response to a Vietnamese journalist?

Some days ago, Luciana Fuster She was interviewed by a Vietnamese journalist, who showed her a photograph of her with her boyfriend, Patricio Parodi. After seeing this, our compatriot was moved and expressed regret for not having spent more time with the popular ‘Pato’.

The journalist asked her: “In your position as Miss Grand queen, is there any pressure to talk about your relationship?” Luciana Fuster had a blunt response: “I don’t feel any pressure talking about my boyfriend. “I think my private life is separate from my work and what I do.”

Why was Luciana Fuster almost eliminated from Miss Grand and what did Patricio Parodi have to do with it?

A few weeks ago, Jessica Newton She was invited to the program ‘Mande qué mande’ in which she said that Luciana Fuster was on the verge of being eliminated from the Miss Grand International 2023.

In this regard, the director of Miss Peru revealed that the international pageant contacted her and disagreed that the influencer spoke openly about her romance with Patricio Parodi. “(Luciana) was the only miss who dared to tell it and then the directors called me and told me: ‘What a shame, she’s not going to win anymore because she must have hidden it'”said Newton.