Luciana Fuster affirmed that she will not stay for long in This is war. In conversations with En boca de todos, the model assured that she will travel to Mexico to follow her work plans.

As it is recalled, on Monday, February 8, the young influencer surprised locals and strangers by being presented in the competition program.

After this, he commented to the aforementioned space America TV that counts the days to return to Aztec lands.

“In fact, in a short time I have to travel. I’m looking at the exact date that I have to stay. I’m going to Mexico and I’m going to work, ”said Luciana Fuster.

Likewise, he reiterated that his plans abroad will be carried out and that his stay in Peru is only temporary.

“Yes, it’s true, a lot of people said that I was staying in Mexico or Miami. The truth is that I am seeing plans right now in Mexico, I do not know the exact date of how long I will be in EEG, I hope it will be a couple of weeks more, “said the young woman.

“These days I am going to tell you the exact date when I am going to have to retire, but I do not know if I will return or am traveling constantly,” he added.

Luciana Fuster when returning to EEG

Luciana Fuster left a few words after returning to the new edition of the reality show.

“I am shaking, I am too happy. It is true that at the end of last season I fell into a terrible cry because I thought that I was not going to come back at least for a long time ”, expressed the model.

Luciana Fuster, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.