Each chapter of ‘Dad in trouble‘ on Latina screens has generated more users to join the long list of followers of the series. The main characters played by Luciana Blomberg (Julieta Olaya) and Juan Carlos Rey de Castro (Martín Seminario), along with the new faces of acting, have earned the affection of viewers with their fun scenes and stories.

Although the national artist started acting at a very young age, Luciana Blomberg achieved fame with the series ‘Back to the neighborhood‘ from América Televisión. However, the young woman already had extensive experience on the small screen, since she had studied and worked in a renowned television company abroad.

How old is Luciana Blomberg?

The actress, who in fiction is the daughter of Bruno Odar, has come to integrate different national productions; In addition, she always shares her daily projects and activities with her followers through social networks. She was born on December 14, 1992, in Lima. Thus, The artist is about to turn 31 years old.

After completing his school years, Blomberg had many things in mind to study, but what he was most passionate about was being in front of the spotlight and cameras; For this reason, she enrolled in different acting workshops with Pold Gastelo and Roberto Ángeles.

I also study direction at the Film School; However, it did not end because he decided to leave Peru. to seek a better future abroad.

Luciana Blomberg studied acting at the CEA of Televisa. Photo: YouTube

What course did Luciana Blomberg study abroad?

Once installed in Mexico, The artist entered the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa, where —she assures— that her studies were not easy at all, since she had to cover her expenses alone. Likewise, her hours were from Monday to Friday from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, in which I received dance, singing, acting, and text analysis classes.

Although she wanted to work in the production of ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’, the actress participated in the Televisa series on the Blim platform, which was called ‘Ay, güey!’, coinciding with Vanessa Terkes.

“I entered and studied at Televisa’s CEA. When I graduated, I recorded a series with them. And when I returned to Peru I recorded ‘Back to the Neighborhood’. In addition, I participated in ‘Solamentemiracles’, ‘Historias Behind Death’ and in some short films,” he expressed in an interview for La Razón.

However, the América TV production was not the first that opened the doors for her to debut on television as Sofía. In 2001, He had his first appearances in the series ‘Mil oficios’, in which she played Milagros. After that, she was part of ‘What a Good Reason’, as Vanessa, and in other novels and films.