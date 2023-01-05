Lucian Munguia had disappeared during a walk in the park with his dad, after two months the 5-year-old boy was found dead

Lucian Munguia was a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on September 10, 2022, while he was at a playground with his father and brothers in Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington. They were playing, with the purpose of having a fun day.

Unfortunately, the sad news arrived, which in a short time went around the world through social networks. The December 29, 2022the authorities found his body in the Yakima River. The autopsy confirmed that it was indeed the missing 5-year-old boy.

It would appear that there is no suspect and that nothing has emerged that could indicate criminal acts. Lucian Munguia was an autistic child who loved water and marine animals. It’s still unclear what really happened that day at the park, maybe the little one is accidentally dropped into the water.

The disappearance of little Lucian Munguia and the start of the search

When the father became aware of his absence, he immediately raised the alarm and both the authorities and friends and relatives set out in search day and nighthoping for a different ending.

The inhabitants have organized a vigil in his honor for the next January 7 and then one life celebration ceremony for January 14th.

While researching her mom had moved everyone by posting one heartbreaking post on social networks. Spending Christmas without your unheard-of child must be unimaginable.

This family was able to count on the support and help of many people, even a social research page dedicated exclusively to the 5-year-old boy had been created.

It’s not Christmas without you, there’s no joy without you.

No parent should ever have to go through this, survive your child. Sometimes, life is really unfair. RIP little Lucian.