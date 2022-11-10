Oristano – Special birthday for Lucia, born on 4 November 1922 – the day of the feast of the armed forces – a Milis, in Sardinia. To celebrate her 100th anniversary, the carabinieri knocked on her door to wish her good wishes and give her the Arma’s Historical Calendar as a gift.

Ms. Lucia has always worked alongside the carabinieri, also helping their families in the kitchen and looking after the little ones. She proudly told the soldiers who went to see her that she had always maintained a friendly relationship with the carabinieri, which continues to this day. “We too received a gift: the birthday girl’s lively smile of happiness”, commented the military.