The first baby to be born in the Community of Madrid during 2025 is called Lucía. The little girl came into the world at the Torrejón University Hospital in the first minute of the new year. Mother and daughter are in good health. Lucia is one of the earliest little ones from all over the country.

Lucía is one of the earliest babies in all of Spain. The little girl did not wait and At 00:00 on January 1 he exhaled his first breath of air, as indicated by the Ministry of Health. While most people finished eating the grapes and toasted the beginning of the year, the little girl cried after giving birth.

The Torrejón Hospital was the scene where the girl’s birth took place, which He weighed 2,920 kilos at birth. The little girl, Sagittarius, was ahead of other babies like Lola, the one from Almería who was born at 00:08 hours, or Mauro, from Pontevedra, who arrived at 00:17 hours.