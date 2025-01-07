Lucía Sánchez, known for her time in the third edition of The island of temptationsit has been harshly criticized for the gift she gave to her daughter Mia on Three Kings Day.

The young woman has shared on her Instagram how his little girl played with toys that he asked Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar and that this January 6 he found under the Christmas tree.

Three Kings Day is still magical because I have it. The baby remains unnamed. I hope that today has been very happy for everyone,” is the text with which he accompanied the video, where he shows his daughter playing in a portable kitchen while taking care of a doll.

These gifts have been the reason for the criticism that the television station has received from several users through the comments section, who have considered his decision “sexist.”

The woman from Cádiz has not reacted to these comments, but those who have reacted have been some of her followers. Several fathers and mothers have wanted defend Lucia regarding the gifts he has given to his daughter.

“Children do what they see their parents, she sees me cook and she loves to come and help me and watch. Whether it’s a boy or a girl, or aren’t there men who do the eating?”I have also bought my 3 year old son a kitchenette, he loves it and they are great for symbolic play“,” “You are very lucky, but Mía even more so because of the great mom she has,” are several of the messages of support.