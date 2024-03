Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 00:37

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The La Tinaja huertana peña, located in the La Flota neighborhood, presents Lucía Sánchez Blanco as a candidate for Queen of the Huerta. At 23 years old, she is applying for a State administrative position.

–What are your main hobbies?

-I …

This content is exclusive for subscribers