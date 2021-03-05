The final of the 3,000 women was supposed to be slow in its first laps, but at 100 meters the Israeli Bayoulgn decided that it would not be the case. Change of pace, leadership and constant rhythm to warm up the legs and, incidentally, put the last units of the large group of twelve finalists in trouble.

Lucía Rodríguez was placed eighth-ninth, just closing the group that maintained the medal options. The 22-year-old from Madrid stuck like a limpet to the train and thus went through the first kilometer in 2:56. The second followed the same script and the Israeli commanded the group 5:55 (2:59 for those second thousand meters).

Tense calm before unleashing the battle. A fight that the Spanish began to say goodbye in the absence of 800 meters when she lost the adhesive with the German Burkard. The rhythm was increasing for an even final in which the title went to the British Markovic (8: 46.43, personal best). Lucia squeezed and finished eighth in the final with 8: 53.90 (also her best mark).