After the well-known and feared X ant thread (the social network until now known as Twitter), no story related to bugs had caused as much phobia as the mishap that Lucía Pombo shared on her social networks. The sister of the ‘influencer’ María Pombo announced to her followers that she had a live worm in her foot.

According to her, at first she believed that a mark on her foot was the result of an allergic reaction or an insect bite. The young woman went to the doctor because of an “intense itch in her toe” and at that moment she was told that it was actually a live worm.

Lucía, who has since shared the evolution of her case on her social networks, assures that at the moment the worm “is still active” and that she feels “how it moves.” She also talked about the treatment she is following to end this problem: “They kill it with pills. My question is if he stays dead in there,” she wrote.

After sharing this story, many followers have become interested in learning more about this larva and that is why Pombo has continued to share his experience. «Worm theme. Many of you say that you would amputate your foot – a reaction that many of those who have heard this news have shared – well, so do I, because it makes me sick to think that I have something growing there and on top of that I see it. The thing is that I try not to think about it and I hope that he dies soon, but I have to be patient because they are giving me deworming pills and they have told me that it is going quite slowly,” he explained.

Furthermore, for the less scrupulous, he published a video in which you can see how the worm grows at an exponential rate because as Lucía points out, according to her internet searches, “it advances about three or four centimeters a day.”

What type of worm is it?



After this news became widely disseminated, many health workers have published videos in which they explain what worm it is and how it is possible that it ends up inside the skin. On Instagram, nurse Héctor Castiñeira, better known on social media as Saturated Nurse, has cleared up all these doubts.

As explained, it is a ‘Larva Migrans’, information that Lucía Pombo herself also shared. Apparently, this worm is “transmitted by the feces of unwormed dogs and cats”, so it is most likely that she had it from “walking barefoot on her last vacation in Tanzania”, a trip that the young woman also documented on her networks. social.

Saturated Nurse points out that in the feces of these beings “there are the eggs -of the worms-, which once expelled evolve into larvae. “A small crack in the skin is enough for it to seep in and start growing.” Furthermore, “most frequently” they appear on the feet and hands, but it is also possible for them to settle on any part of the body.

He also commented that in the past the treatment to be followed in these cases was based on cryotherapy, “but with little success and a lot of pain.” Currently it is carried out “with benzimidazole derivatives orally and in cream.” Given the doubt that many expressed as to whether the worm was going to stay there, the nurse explained that it would: “It normally stays there. It is surrounded by fibrin and if there are no problems with the formation of a cyst that must be removed, it is usually left there.

As a precautionary measure, this professional recommends not walking barefoot, “especially in parts of the world where dogs and cats are not dewormed,” to avoid these scares.