Lucia Pombo and her husband, Alvaro Lopez Huertahave reported a worrying episode which has to do with their privacy, sometimes broken by the insistence of their followers to know more about them.

For example, when these have even reached sneak into the garden of his house in Cantabria to photograph the corners of their home, as reported in the podcast Little is said! The Podcast presented by Xuso Jones and Ana Brito.

Asked if they were not afraid of losing privacy due to the large windows that the house has, Lucía assured that it had already happened. “Of being calmly in the garden with a coffee and two girls there“confirms her husband.

“We had to call the Civil Guard“answered the eldest of the Pombos, confirming that, indeed, they are afraid. “Walking around the house,” he details. “It’s tremendous“says María Pombo’s sister.