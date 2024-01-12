Juliana Oxenford He referred again to his father Marcelo Oxenford a few days ago. The journalist monopolized dozens of covers after pointing out, in reference to the Argentine actor, “that there are parents who do not love their children and that is what he touched.” In this regard, his sister Lucia Oxenford spoke out through a statement in which he made a special order to his father and Juliana. In this note, he knows what happened between public figures.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana remains firm after statements about her father Marcelo Oxenford: “I don't feel guilty”

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her father Marcelo Oxenford?

“He's not interested… The natural thing would be for parents to love their children, but there are parents who don't love their children and that's what I had to do… I don't judge him,”were the harsh words of Juliana Oxenford toward Marcelo Oxenford.

Along these lines, Juliana clarified that she does not hate her father. “He GAVE ME LIFE. “I am part of him, although I am not part of his life, I am part of his genetics.”he added in an interview for 'Café con la Chevez'.

Besides,the journalist He questioned his father why he is not going to visit his parents.grandchildren. “María (my daughter) does know him, but she doesn't see him. She has seen him on her birthday and I have told her that he is her grandfather. But she doesn't give him much attention because there is no Christmas that he calls,” she maintained.

Juliana Oxenford exposed her bad relationship with her father in 2024 and, after that, a controversy arose. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford/Marcelo Oxenford

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford on Marcelo Oxenford: “There are parents who do not love their children and that touched me”

What is the request that Lucía Oxenford made to her father Marcelo and her sister Juliana?

Lucia Oxenford issued a statement to the public about the controversy unleashed after his sister's recent statements Juliana Oxenford. In this regard, Yvonne Frayssinet's daughter made a special request to her sister and her father Marcelo Oxenfordwho is in the middle of the controversy.

“I hope that one day everything can be sealed with a hug because in the end we are a family and in every family there will always be fights,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Besides, Lucy She assured that she would never sit on a program to expose her family. Finally, she asked that this issue not be discussed further publicly. “Don't involve third parties,” she added.