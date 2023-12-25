Lucia Oxenford could not stand the constant criticism that Magaly Medina has given her sister Juliana Oxenford since she announced her departure from ATV and sent her a strong message through social networks. Let us remember that the 'Magpie' not only publicly mentioned that she was in favor of not renewing her colleague's contract and that she “asked for her head” from the channel on one occasion, but also called her a “Taliban” and “communist.” This has bothered the daughter of Yvonne Frayssinet and Marcelo Oxenford, who came to his sister's defense. In this note, all the details.

What was the strong message that Lucía Oxenford sent to Magaly Medina?

Lucía Oxenford did not remain silent and confronted Magaly Medina on social networks after the constant criticism of her sister Juliana Oxenford following her departure from ATV. The daughter of Yvonne Frayssinet and Marcelo Oxenford He used his 'X' account (formerly Twitter) to send him a strong accusation about the 'Magpie'.

“One is a journalist, with a university degree, and another is dedicated to speaking badly about people and entertainment”he said at the beginning.

Lucía Oxenford compared the work of her sister Juliana with that of Magaly Medina. Photo: X/Lucía Oxenford

“The differences that I may have with someone are one thing and another is their professionalism… One is a real journalist and the other is not, period. If they understood correctly, if not… reading comprehension,” added Lucía Oxenford.

Lucía Oxenford maintained that Magaly Medina “is not a real journalist.” Photo: X/Lucía Oxenford

What is the particular message that Juliana Oxenford sent to Magaly Medina for Christmas?

Juliana Oxenford published, through its 'X' account (formerly Twitter), the figures achieved by its missing TV space 'Al style Juliana' after Magaly Medina's controversial comment. “Here are the last three days of my program, without a single promotion, with attacks and slander,” she said at the beginning.

After that, the journalist was encouraged to send a curious message to the 'Magpie'. “Merry Christmas! With all my heart. May you receive fewer wallets and more love,” wrote.

ATV rating during Juliana Oxenford's last three programs. Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford See also Gisela Valcárcel fires Gabriela Herrera from “El gran show” for speaking with “Amor y fuego”

Did Magaly Medina ask to fire Juliana Oxenford from ATV?

Some weeks ago, Juliana Oxenford He generated a stir after pointing out that an ATV colleague was to blame for not renewing his contract on the channel. About, Magaly Medina She admitted that years ago she asked for the journalist to be removed for this reason:

“I have not asked for your head this year, not now. I did it when you started with your Castilian speech (…). Don't give me political labels because I don't have them. (Castillo) He filled the entire State apparatus with corrupt people. I don't defend that, I don't want it,” held the TV host.

What did Juliana Oxenford say to Magaly Medina after confessing that she “asked for her head”?

After hearing Magaly Medina's confession, Juliana Oxenford He confronted the show host through his social networks. “The difference between being a product and being people”, the journalist wrote on her 'X' account (formerly Twitter).