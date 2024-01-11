After Juliana Oxenford pointed out that he did not feel love from his father, the actor Marcelo, his sister Lucía came forward. The youngest of the Oxenfords spoke out through her social networks and gave her opinion on the words of her sister, who, recently, is giving interviews to the media after her abrupt departure from Andina. Television (ATV). We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Lucía Oxenford say about her sister, Juliana?

On his official X profile (formerly Twitter), Lucy shared the excerpt of his sister's interview, where he noted that “She had a father who did not love her.”

His response, although brief, was concise. In response, she posted a gif where a character is seen making a tired gesture.

Lucía Oxenford was against Juliana Oxenford's statements. Photo: X / Lucía Oxenford See also The region's tourist bonus is extended until May 31 to support the sector

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford attacks Mávila Huertas after replacing her at ATV: “She stayed with my team”

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her father, Marcelo?

After many years of coming and going, Juliana He revealed what his relationship with his father is like currently. Despite her crude response, the journalist assured that she does not judge her actions.

“He's not interested… The natural thing would be for parents to love their children, but there are parents who don't love their children and that's what I had to do… I don't judge him,” held.