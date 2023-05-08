Lucia Mendez68 years old, is not going to stay with the desire to go see Madonna in concert, because already bought your tickets despite the controversy he had with her years ago at a show where the Live a Virgin interpreter He asked her to stand up which she refused..

“Look, I bought my tickets, I’m not going to stop and if you keep bothering me, I’m going to call my lawyer” so if I’m going to see Madonna, otherwise I won’t,” said Lucía Méndez, who attended an event in the city very pretty from Mexico with other celebrities.

For those who do not know how the controversy between the Mexican actress and the pop singer was, it all started when she was in the middle of the show and could not stop, because she had a small injury, an action that made the artist upset, who allegedly asked her in front of the public to stand up, which caused Colorina’s anger.

After Lucía Méndez’s statement, many took it gracefully and others not so much, because on more than one occasion the haters have told her that she is lying, but the artist, far from fighting whether it was true or not, prefers to ignore them.

“The best thing is that if you stop and enjoy the show and then go see her so that they can take photos together, it would be incredible”, “Our ‘Madonna’, our Diva, our @LuciaMendezOf …! You look and are Absolutely spectacular!”, “Charming Lucia, thank you for the interview, good luck in your plans, always with you, Europe, România, kisses”, write the networks.