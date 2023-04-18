Mexico.-American singer Madonna will arrive with his show in Mexico in January 2024, This day is made public in various news portals and in view of this, users react on social networks with memes alluding to her and Lucía Méndez.

Users on Twitter revive the controversy that Lucía Méndez generated some time ago after having attended a Madonna concert and in which there would have been a confrontation between the two.

Madonna announces her new tour ‘The Celebration Tour’ due to her four decades of career and Mexico is one of the countries she will visit and it will be on January 24, 2024 when she arrives in Mexico. Ticket sales will begin next Thursday, April 20.

Years ago, Lucía Méndez went to a Madonna concert and in various interviews she has said that she remained seated, while most of the people were standing and dancing with Madonna, then, after realizing “The Queen of Pop”, I would have asked him to stop.

In this way, the altercation between Madonna and Lucía Méndez would have occurred, since the former said that she did not feel like stopping and had no reason to pay attention to the singer of ‘Like a Virgin’.

Based on the previous story, users share countless memes on social networks where they portray Lucía Méndez, for example, getting ready to go see Madonna at her concert.

In another image they describe Mrs. Mendez’s reaction when she finds out that “there will be no chairs” at Madonna’s concert and in another what Madonna would do when she sees that Lucía does not get up to dance with her.

Madonna has placed several songs as world hits over the years, including ‘Material Girl’, ‘Papa don’t preach’, ‘Like a Virgin’, ‘Music’ and ‘4 Minutes’.

How much are tickets to see Madonna?

Madonna will be presented in CDMX on January 25, 2024 at the Palacio de los Deportes, the presale begins on April 20 at Ticketmaster with Citibanamex cards and prices range between 7,000 and 11,600 pesos, although the cost for other areas at the moment has not been disclosed.

Madonna Louise Ciccone is the full name of the famous artist originally from Bay City, Michigan who is also a dancer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman, considered an American icon.

According to information in her biography, Madonna signs a contract with Sire Records in 1982 and releases her debut album Madonna the following year, managing to attract attention immediately for his musical proposal.

Madonna. Instagram photo

