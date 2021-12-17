The controversial widow of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet died at the age of 99 at her residence in Santiago, her family confirmed. Hiriart was investigated for embezzlement of public funds through a foundation she presided over. She is remembered for her strong influence over Pinochet.

It was his granddaughter, Karina Pinochet, who broke the news. He assured that Hiriart “gave his life to the service of Chileans and history will know how to value his great work and his work for our beloved country.”

At the age of 99 and surrounded by family and loved ones, my beloved grandmother passed away. Leave a huge mark on our hearts. He gave his life to the service of Chileans and History will know how to value his great work and his work for our beloved country. Rest in peace 💔🌹🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/ANBUIrALtO – Karina Pinochet (@pinochet_karina) December 16, 2021

Hiriart was first lady of Chile between 1973 and 1990 and aroused mixed feelings due to the strong influence she had on Pinochet and the fortune accumulated by her family during and after the dictatorship.

She was investigated after being accused of embezzlement at the Cema Chile Foundation, of which she was in charge, for receiving state buildings for free and subsequently selling them for millions of dollars.

She was also accused in the investigation of the Riggs bank case, which investigated the secret accounts of Augusto Pinochet, in which there was an estate of 20 million dollars that could come from public funds. The Supreme Court dismissed the charges for violation of due process.

The reactions on the street to his death

In the streets of some Santiago neighborhoods, car horns could be heard, while dozens of people went to Plaza Italia, a traditional meeting place for demonstrations and the epicenter of the social outbreak of 2019. From there, Gonzalo Rodríguez, an assistant, said that “one of the protagonists of the darkest and most terrible time of this country dies.”

For Elizabeth Garrido, another attendee at Plaza Italia “Lucia Hiriart is an infamous character in our history who unfortunately goes away with total impunity, without paying for anything she did.”

A person holds a photo of a man who disappeared during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship during a demonstration following the death of Lucía Hiriart, widow of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, in Santiago, Chile, on December 16, 2021. © Reuters / Pablo Sanhueza

In a biography of the journalist Alejandra Matus, Hiriart is portrayed as a tough character who often criticized her husband. The two were married from 1943 until 2006, when Pinochet died.

The dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet

Augusto Pinochet, a military general, overthrew the democratically elected government in a bloody 1973 coup. During the dictatorship, more than 3,000 people were killed or disappeared and tens of thousands were tortured.

It was then that Chile established part of its current neoliberal economic system, which helped fuel decades of growth but also increased inequality. 53% of the country’s households are economically vulnerable, according to the OECD.

Hiriart’s death comes three days before the polarized presidential elections in which the leftist Gabriel Boric and the far-right defender of the legacy of Pinochet José Antonio Kast clash, who said that the dictator would have voted for him if he were still alive.

With Reuters, EFE and local media