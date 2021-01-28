She has a degree in Social Work and a consultant on Migrations. It has a history of more than three decades dedicated to the coordination of the Social Services of the Cartagena City Council Lucía Hernández, in a file image. / AYTO. Cartagena

The Governing Council gave the go-ahead on Thursday to the appointment of Lucía Hernández as general director of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector, within the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy.

Lucía Hernández (Cartagena, 1964) is a graduate in Social Work and a consultant on Migrations. For four years she was president of the College of Social Workers of the Region of Murcia. He has a history of more than three decades dedicated to the coordination of the Social Services of the Cartagena City Council, where he was currently working, as well as in the Immigration and Development Cooperation unit and the Prevention and Social Promotion Unit.