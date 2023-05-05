The dramatized presentations and video clips are part of the Pimpinela label. The Galán brothers celebrate four decades as a duo and have just released the video for ‘Lloro’, the outcome of a story that began with ‘Cuando lo veo’, starring the Chilean actor Benjamin Vicuna and Lucía, as a couple with a difference of 20 years.

“Perhaps that woman was afraid of taking such a different step, she thought of her family, of her mandate, of her guilt. She was always seen socially better, or (was) seen more naturally, a man with a woman 20 years younger, ”he answers us on WhatsApp while promoting the anniversary tour that brings them to Peru. “So, the character of ‘When I see it’ had to go through this situation of what will they say, had to go through the prejudices of society. In ‘I cry’ is the outcome of this love story, the ‘what happened’ with this man who was also in love with her. It’s a great love story.”

In previous interviews, Lucía Galán has said that the duo of ‘Olvídame y pega la vuelta’ was born with a particularity: uniting a vocation for music and theater. She studied performing arts since she was a child and always recognized her brother’s talent as a composer. In her last two songs, they talk about second chances. “It seems important to us to sing about the stories, about the things that happen today, right?” says Lucía. “Just as it was in the 80s that we sang songs where women stood up to deception, abuse, infidelity or something that did not make them happy, today there is another type of theme that addresses us all, wherever we live, let’s do what we do. We all go through different emotions of love or heartbreak, that’s why these are different stories; This is how we have done our whole lives and we have endured these 40 years, singing stories and things that anyone can feel identified with ”.

Pimpernel Tour Peru. Photo: diffusion

The Pimpinela tour takes its name from a song that they include in their repertoire and that talks about a same-sex couple. The video clip released 3 years ago and which has 61 million views was made with a script about two marriages. Lucía Galán comments that it was not a song created with the intention of echoing in the LGTBI community, although it is a topic that is rarely addressed in the ballad. “With the proposal for ‘Treason’, which is a song about people of the same sex, our intention is not, let’s say, it wasn’t a song designed, engineered to reach another type of audience. It is a song that talks about a love story, more. It is a love story that always existed, that before was more covered, that before only a few dared to show it openly. Now, thank God, everyone lives it in a more natural way and in a more logical way, as it has to be and that is also what happens with the songs”.

Since the Galán brothers sang this song in their live performances, they have been well received by different generations. “Many great people also feel identified with the song ‘Treason’ because the response it receives at concerts is round applause and many people stand up. Perhaps they feel that their story is reflected on a stage, in a song”, adds the singer who He performs with his brother Joaquín on the 20th at the Parque de la Exposición. “Therefore, it seems logical to us because it is what we have done all these years: sing to love in all its facets.”

