Lucía Dominguín faces with pain the death of her daughter Bimba Bosé, niece of the singer Miguel Bosé, who lost his life in Madrid, Spain, at the age of 41, a victim of cancer.

Bimba Bosé died on January 23, 2017 and her family continues to remember her, especially Lucia Dominguinhis mother, who shares with the Spanish press details of his death that he had not previously revealed.

“All losses are hard, none of them are natural, that my mother died, I miss her very much, my daughter, I miss her very much, nor my father. “This year has been very hard for me,” he says. Lucia Dominguinsister of Miguel Bosé, in the interview program 'Don't lie to Pinocchio.'

Bimba Bosé died in early January 2017 due to breast cancer, diagnosed three years earlier. Instagram photo

Lucía Dominguín points out that she feels that she died in every senseafter losing his daughter Bimba Boseniece of Miguel Bose: “I have other children, now I have a new grandson who is divine, I don't want to miss him. You have to overcome that part because there are beings who love you and you have to fight for them.”

Seven years after the death of his daughter Bimba Dominguín, Lucía Dominguín reiterates that she has not yet overcome that tragic moment and consider that he never will.

Lucía Bosé and her brother Miguel Bosé. Instagram photo

Lucía Dominguín is a Spanish businesswoman, daughter of the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín and the actress Lucía Bosé, sister of the designer Paola Bosé and the singer Miguel Bose, and has always lived in the midst of show business.

Lucía was 17 years old when she made her debut in the film 'Vera, a cruel tale', alongside her brother Miguel Bose.

Lucía Bosé, sister of Miguel Bosé, He has participated in different projects mainly on television, and during 2020 he was part of 'MasterChef Celebrity', and in 2022 he participated in 'Nightmare in Paradise'.

