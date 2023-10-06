Lucia Piergigli was only 37 years old and lived in Jesi. She had become a mother for the first time 10 months ago. An illness, unfortunately, suddenly took her away from the affection of her loved ones

The city of Jesi mourns the passing of Lucia Piergiglione woman of only 37 years old taken away from the affection of her loved ones by a pathology which, unfortunately, gave her no escape. The woman from the Marche region was became a mother 10 months ago. She had to leave her son too soon, who will now have to grow up without her.

Lucia Piergigli worked at Osimo Golden Thread League. A few months ago the woman received a diagnosis from the doctors that gave her no escape. A pathology that appeared suddenly, rapidly worsening her health conditions.

Until his heart stopped forever. The attempts of doctors and nurses at the hospital were to no avail Iom-Marche Oncology Institute of Jesi and Vallesina. Last Tuesday, the 37-year-old woman took to the sky prematurely.

The whole community is close to Lucia Piergigli’s family, in particular her husband and her 10-month-old son

Family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances are destroyed by a loss too great to face. The woman leaves behind her husband Lorenzo Spinelli, a footballer for the Asd Borgo Minonna sports club who plays in the first category, and their child.

The funeral home was set up at the David Icof funeral home in via Salvemini. The funeral took place, however, on Thursday afternoon, at the church of San Maximilian Kolbe.