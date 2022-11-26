He was called Lucia Piccioli and she was a 39-year-old young mother, who unfortunately lost her life due to a sudden illness, which left her no way out. When the doctors arrived at her home, there was nothing more they could do for her, but they could only ascertain her death.

The whole community at the moment is upset from this sudden and untimely loss. Now it will be up to the investigators to decide whether to carry out or not the autopsy.

According to information released by the newspaper The messengerthe events occurred on the day of Thursday 24 November. Precisely in his home in via San Pio X, in the Marina di Sotto district, a San Benedetto del Tronto.

For the little family it seemed to be a day like any other and everything was proceeding normally for them. Up to that moment, nothing had happened unusual.

When suddenly the young woman had a sickness and collapsed to the ground. The husband was soon alarmed and asked for the timely intervention of the health professionals, so that they could do something about save her life.

Doctors arrived at the house within minutes. The woman he was breathing hard. They tried to revive her for a long time, their aim was only to save her, but that illness proved to be fatal for her.

The sudden death of Lucia Piccioli

However, shortly after their surgery, the young mother’s heart stopped beating forever. In the end they had no choice but to find her heartbreaking death.

Lucia Piccioli in addition to her husband and her family, has left one little girl called Asia, at an early age.

The body was immediately moved to the hospital morgue. Now it will be up to the judicial authorities to decide whether or not to order an autopsy. The entire community is shocked by this sudden and untimely loss. There are many people who are remembering the woman with a message on social media.