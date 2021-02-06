It reinvents itself. The Peruvian singer Lucía de la Cruz announced that she will sell chickens to pay for her expenses because the pandemic has affected her financially due to the cancellation of concerts.

In an interview for the show Magaly TV, the firm, the Creole interpreter said that with this new endeavor she tries to silence those who speculate that she performs private shows.

“Now I’m going to dedicate myself to the chickens, I’m going to make ‘El pollo nalgón de Lucia de la Cruz‘so that later they don’t go around saying that I go into the houses. People talk that I do ‘private’. How I would like to make ‘private’ to take my tickets ”, he expressed.

Then, she spoke about the crisis that she and her fellow artists are going through due to the lack of face-to-face shows. In addition, he denied having received a bonus from the culture Ministry.

“The artist’s situation is very tough because the animator has his monthly allowance, the host of a program, the models, the ones from This is War, everyone is insured. The only ones who are wrong are us, “said the singer.

She mentioned that the pandemic has made her reflect on her expenses and even, at some point, she thought about quitting music.

“I’m saying hello for birthdays, I do Zoom, online show, that’s my job. Now I realize how much 10 soles, 20 soles is worth, to take care of electricity, water, the telephone. How much I have learned to be more responsible … I wanted to retire from music, but I still can’t, until God says so ”, he added. For her part, the host Magaly Medina showed her her support.

Lucía de la Cruz will carry out her first brood on February 27 to cover her basic needs.

