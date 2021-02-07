It caused a sensation. After the success he recorded with Daniela Darcourt, Alfredo Zambrano is in the sights of many artists who want to share a song with him.

Among these figures is Lucía de la Cruz, who was very interested in singing alongside Magaly Medina’s husband.

In the program Magaly TV, the firm, the Creole singer said what her next song would be and that she would do it in the company of the notary.

“I want to make the next recording with your husband and the song is called ‘With you I learned'”Lucía de la Cruz told the driver in front of the cameras.

“Can I record with him or not?” He asked again. The ATV figure gave him the authorization and even asked him where to sign. “You can, of course, you are authorized. Where do I sign it? Yes, of course ”, he affirmed.

On the other hand, Lucía de la Cruz also said that she will sell chickens in order to support herself financially, since she has been harmed by the cancellation of concerts.

“Now I am going to dedicate myself to the chickens. I’m going to do ‘The nalgón chicken Lucia de la Cruz‘so that later they don’t go around saying that I go into the houses. People talk that I do ‘private’. How I would like to make ‘private’ to take my tickets ”, he expressed.

