Magaly Medina she became silent after the Creole singer Lucia de la Cruz She will confess that she wants her and Gisela Valcárcel to go to the artist’s concert. “They remained mute“said de la Cruz when confessing his desire to the ‘Urraca’. Magaly only managed to say: “He wants to do the Telethon“.

It is important to remember that Lucia de la Cruz will perform a concert this October 22 at 6.30 p.m. m. in it Bianca de Barranco Convention Center. The event will seek to raise funds so that the ambassador of Creole music can have eye surgery.