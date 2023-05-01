Lucia de la Cruz She has known how to consecrate herself as one of the most representative Creole singers of our environment and also as one of the most controversial. Her sentimental life has been a constant topic of opinion in the local show business and now it seems that she will do it again. This time, the interpreter herself spoke with Magaly Medina and revealed that she has been dating a musician who is only 20 years old, to whom she has a difference of 50.

The Creole clarified that for now they are seeing how the relationship flows, but she was proud that no one has supported her yet. “We are getting to know each other, his name is Rafael, he is from another country, and there we are still walking, he is a musician. I have been out with him for a month and no one has supported me yet, ”she specified.

