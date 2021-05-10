The Peruvian singer Lucía de la Cruz surprised with her participation in The Artist of the Year 2021 with the salsa singer Josimar. However, at one point in the program, he revealed that he is going through a sad situation with his family.

The Creole interpreter said that her mother died a few days ago due to her advanced age. She had kept it a secret. “I have no words, I only have feelings … my pretty old lady left me recently because of age, at 100 years old. Linda Maruja ”, expressed the artist.

He asked his older sister to stay strong in the face of her mother’s death. “I want to give a big kiss to my little sister, to the older, Julia, who is watching me. You are going to overcome this, little sister, because you are strong, “added the singer.

For him Mother’s Day, which was held on Sunday, May 9, Lucia de la Cruz He dedicated an emotional message to his mother through social networks. In addition, she posted several photos of the beautiful moments they spent together.

“Good grief, happy day. You gave me life and for you, I saw the light … How I miss you, beautiful old lady, but you are with our heavenly father. Thank you for being my guardian angel “, wrote the interpreter of”I lost my heart”In the Facebook post.

