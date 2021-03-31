Lucía de la Cruz did not hesitate to praise the talent of the young singer Brunella, who launched into the music industry with a new proposal: he covers the boleros to the rhythm of salsa.

After captivating on social networks with her work, Brunella Torpoco, the artist’s full name, received very good comments from the renowned Creole interpreter, who did not hesitate to point out that she could be her “musical godmother”.

“He is a very good talent. I love the proposal it has (sauce of spite) and for its powerful voice. The important thing about this is that one must get used to doing everything, salsa, waltz, timba, cumbia and that is what I also do, “said the experienced singer in a statement.

Likewise, and with a long artistic career, Lucia de la Cruz took the license to provide some recommendations to Brunella, better known as the ‘Ronquita de la salsa’. The singer asked the young man to continue studying music and to take good care of his career.

“The important thing about everything is dedication to music because if you like it you can achieve your goal,” he said.

Lucia de la Cruz He left open the possibility of singing with Brunella. “If you want to sing with me, go ahead, I have no problem. That you look for me with confidence. Why not give him the good luck kick? ”He commented.

The last weekend Brunella It was part of the virtual concert of the Casa de la Salsa and generated good comments on social networks.

“It is impressive that the public supports this new proposal. I appreciate that you are betting on a new version of salsa. I will continue to give my best taking our music to the top”Said the young promise.

His good performance is already bearing fruit in the hearts of the fans and very soon he will travel to the United States and Europe to offer his talent.

Lucia de la Cruz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.