Azucena Calvay He currently has his career on the rise. In her short 21 years, the singer has managed to win the affection of the public and other artists in Peru. One is Lucia de la Cruzthe popular interpreter of Creole songs, who recently declared herself a fan of Calvay when they met for the first time on the program america television conducted by Maria Pia Copello and Carlos Vilchez.

What did Lucía de la Cruz say to Azucena Calvay?

The Creole singer specified that she likes the songs that Calvay interprets and that she is very talented: “She is a girl full of talent, I predict a great future for her in music. If she continues to be that simple, responsible, I know she will go a long way.”said.

After that, he indicated that they talked about sharing the stage or releasing a collaborative song in the near future: “I would like to record a little waltz with her, it would be great,” he said.

Lucía de la Cruz and Azucena Calvay sang “Mal paso”

Shortly before finishing his presentation on the set of Pachacamac, Azucena Calvay and Lucía de la Cruz sang together the popular song “Mal paso”, by Eva Ayllon. When pronouncing the last sentence, De la Cruz joked that his voice was tired to be able to sing it, since he had made presentations three days in a row and on the fourth he had to present himself in “Send whoever is in charge.” “I had a beer and I showed up three days in a row: Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he added, generating the laughter of María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez.

Lucía ended by saying that she had invited Azucena Calvay to the Barranco Station next Friday, May 5 for her 64th birthday. In that presentation, she will be able to sing her most successful songs, in addition to having the company of renowned singers to celebrate the day of your birth. “Great artists will be featured,” she remarked.

