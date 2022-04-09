Lucia of the Cross He has always shown his transparency when commenting on the most controversial issues of the Peruvian show business. That is why she did not miss the opportunity to give her opinion regarding the events that the reality boys (nightclub entertainers) are attending. On this occasion, she referred to Gino Assereto.

According to the ATV program, the model earns 4,000 soles for each show he gives, despite not having any talent that makes him stand out from any other artist. The Creole singer not only criticized the amount, but also made a comparison with her work: “I don’t know him, but as a businesswoman I would be too stupid to pay four thousand soles for him to be dancing like a *** or like a ***. In a disco I charge 4,000 soles to sing 35 minutes and I deliver my show” .

The price of their work was brought out by the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, in which they presented part of the show that did not hesitate to be harshly judged by the host Magaly Medina, who stated: “Hey, 4,000 soles for singing? its ugly song that no one knows? It’s really, it’s a very ugly song, I think what they wanted was for me to sing their song; (They told him): ‘take off your polito, dance a little, imitate Enrique Iglesias even if it’s bad’ (as part of the show), but he didn’t even want that. When the dancer from the ambient disco goes and approaches him, a little more goes behind the curtain. 4,000 soles? 4,000 soles earned without the slightest effort. Better that they connect him via face time, so he doesn’t even have to go to the local (sic) ”.

What did ‘Melcochita’ say about it?

What caught the most attention is that the iconic Lucía de la Cruz was not the only one to be outraged by everything that the well-known characters carry in their pockets, but the humorist ‘Melcochita’ also spoke in order to show the differences there are with those who have really made a career based on talent. It is worth noting that the criticism is not only for Gino Assereto, but also for the events promoted by Jossmery Toledo, Fabio Agostini, Hugo García and many more.

The comedian is outraged at the amount reality boys earn. Photo: LR archive

In that sense, he referred to the following: “That show is worth nothing. They are spoiling the plaza for all the great artists. It’s maddening that someone who has removed the dirt for so many years… you have to have a little blood in your veins. They take it easy because they are looking for ‘stones’ and not talent”.

What were Ricky Trevitazo’s statements about reality boys’ shows?

Like the comedian, the singer Ricky Trevitazo was also very upset to learn that the model Jossmery Toledo attended an event just to ingratiate the public and satisfy them by taking some photos.

Ricky Trevitazo demands that young people prepare more for their events. Photo: Internet

“To be on stage, you first have to prepare a little bit, for the little picture, just don’t fuck… Of course, it mortifies many of the artists like me. For me, she is not an artist, she is famous, they pay her 100 or 50 mangoes from her to take a picture of her hugging her, ”she pointed out.

Lucía de la Cruz criticized Daniela Darcourt for her choice of clothing when singing the national anthem

What happened? After the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt surprised the more than 40,000 attendees, who went to the national stadium to see Peru vs. Paraguay, singing the national anthem. The entertainment exploded with the comments of different characters such as Lucía de la Cruz, who was confused when she saw the clothing that the singer chose for the special moment.

Lucía de la Cruz criticized the look that Daniela Darcourt wore. Photo: GLR / Instagram

“Simply, the anthem is respected and above all Peru, more than anything in the entire world, is our country. Look, I didn’t see my ‘daughter’, but if I have to pull her ears, it’s because the national anthem is sung in a dress, not in jeans,” said the Creole singer.

What did Gino Assereto reply to Lucía de la Cruz?

After the commotion left by the severe words of the Creole singer Lucía de la Cruz, the reality boy Gino Assereto made a publication in his Instagram stories, on April 8, responding to what was said by the interpreter of “The hours I lost” and “Vieja Lima”