Lucia de la Cruz She is one of the most important singers in Peru and her artistic career has also been highlighted abroad. Her powerful and expressive voice has led her to share stages with great national and international artists, and receive various recognitions. This time, she makes news again by revealing that diabetes has complicated her health and she must take measures with great urgency. Find out more in this note.

What did Lucía de la Cruz say about her state of health?

The interpreter of ‘I lost my heart’ surprised when she spoke about the progression of her illness. “I started to see cloudy and I went to see, they measured my vision and then they referred me to a doctor specializing in cataracts. He told me I had a 70% cataract in each eye and it is dangerous because I am diabetic. “I have to have surgery next week,” he told Trome.

The economic issue is an important factor and, therefore, Lucía de la Cruz will organize an event to raise funds to pay for her operation. “I will have a big event because the operation is very expensive. I want to continue seeing everyone and the only thing I want is to have surgery. They told me not to worry, that the intervention is very quick. The only thing I need is for you to attend my show, I still don’t know the place, but tomorrow I will be giving more details. “I am 70 years old and diabetes affected my eyesight,” added the Peruvian.

Lucía de la Cruz will undergo eye surgery with utmost urgency. Photo: capture from América TV

How did Lucía de la Cruz announce that she has diabetes?

In an interview with the defunct program ‘Amor, amor, amor’, in 2012, Lucía de la Cruz reported her diagnosis. “They detected that I had diabetes because I arrived with 530 (blood glucose level) at the clinic and they gave me insulin.The only thing I don’t want is to stop singing because, if I have to die, it will be on stage,” he said.

“If they tell me that I have to stop singing, may God forgive me, but I’m not going to do it. I’m going to continue singing. If I have to die on stage, I am going to do it, singing to the world,” he added.