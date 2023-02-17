Magaly Medina assured that Lucía de la Cruz seeks to obtain Spanish nationality for which she would marry Luisito Caycho, who returned to Peru after five years.

Luisito Caycho returned to Peru after living in Spain for five years. The famous character was received by the cameras of Magaly Medina, who also captured him visiting Lucía de la Cruz as soon as he set foot on national soil. For this reason, “Urraca” assured that they both plan to marry again and resume the love relationship they had more than 10 years ago.

However, the presenter pointed out that the intention of this union would be for the sole purpose that the Creole can obtain the Spanish nationality that her ex-partner already has. This is because she was unable to get the United States residency that she tried for some time ago. Video: ATV.