Flamenco, Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO since 2010, defined by our always remembered José Gelardo Navarro in his work ‘Las claras del día’ as a musical-gestural-choreographic culture of popular origin and tradition, has been passing since a few years ago by the same process of stage changes when it comes to structuring shows as other styles of dance and dance. In his day there was talk of flamenco when it was considered imitation of style and voices, and in others the new audiences have been surprised by productions whose plot presents a narrative, plot, story, whose dramaturgy makes the traditional styles an expression of experiences. personal. This is the creative process in which Lucía Campillo has been working for a year for her work ‘Un Lucero’, whose premiere in Murcia has been a major órdago. The Murcian bailaora, after her years of apprenticeship and professional experience in different companies, has made the decision to create a work in which a single bailaora is the choreographer and performer of an intimate emotional journey. This is not an easy bet when you want to go beyond the traditional flamenco dance show, and in the case of ‘Un lucero’, the stage direction and dramaturgy by María Jaimez orders the character of each of the scenes of the work. I start in the dark. Steps, heels, entrance as a rehearsal, preparation of musicians, very good, greetings to each other. The dance begins with an explosive taranto to follow one another with very personal nuances and obtaining movements that attract attention, in which the costumes are like a second skin that you can shed and change at any time.

Serious moments of soleá, petenera, happy moments like those alegrías with castanets, as well as a very loud shoe for everything and well accented. The harshness of giving birth is shocking with the sound of water, perhaps this scene is a bit long. The perfect connection between musicians and bailaora helps a lot when there is no dance group or more protagonists interspersing funny notes or brief Murcian folklore. Hey. Tribute to Manolo Sanlúcar (‘Oración’) and Enrique Morente at the foot of the stairs in the song por fandango.

And another basic aspect is Olga García’s lighting technology, rays like stars, paths of light, the diagonals are metaphors of paths of life. Start with cool colors, water, and then little or no color. A sober and at the same time subtle and delicate accompaniment in the success of this work embellished with flamenco talent and much more.