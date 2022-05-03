Lucia Bramieri in the hospital reveals the dark moment she is going through after months of continuous malaise

Lucia Bramieri in the hospital: her conditions and words on social media

Caesar’s widow in her profile sparked the curiosity and concern of the many fans who follow her with admiration. In fact, the latter, showing herself in the hospital, she wrote several lines to explain the dark period she is experiencing.

“I was very undecided whether to publish this photo then in the end I decided to do it because life is not just sequins and stiletto heels. I had been sick for months and now I have undergone a very annoying and invasive examination for investigations. Waiting for the outcome of the biopsy”Explains Lucia on social media.

Bramieri then went on to explain: “The neighbor’s grass is not always the greenest… sometimes the neighbor hides his pain and concern with a smile. Always give a smile it does so much good to those who receive it and it costs nothing! Even if fear makes you tremble, you must never stop fighting! “

Despite the fear and his health conditions, Lucia he wanted to invite all his fans to stay positive and not stop hoping for good news. The latter once again urged everyone to never give up while always remaining positive.