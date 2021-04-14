The children of Lucía Bosé have put up for sale the house of the actress who died a year ago because of pneumonia. The property, popularly known as the “blue house”, is located in Brieva, the Segovian town where he settled 23 years ago and where he built his museum of angels. The property has been put on the market through the Idealista real estate portal for 430,000 euros.

The famous 420-square-meter house is presented as “a spectacular home with the artist’s unmistakable stamp”. The property is one of the most emblematic of Brieva, a municipality in the Segovian mountains at the foot of the Guadarrama mountain range. “It is an ideal place for lovers of the countryside and nature, very close at the same time to all the services and endowments “, the announcement reads, where they underline that” Lucía Bosé retired to Brieva 23 years ago and enjoyed her life there a lot, in love with her adopted town “.

The house is distributed in a spacious and bright living room with a fresco by the Italian artist Emilio Farina, with a fireplace and direct access to the covered patio. It also has six large bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a guest toilet. It also has a large dressing room and a loft; and gastronomy lovers will be able to enjoy a perfectly equipped kitchen. On the other hand, it has a 35-meter terrace at the front. All this distributed over three floors. The ad asks the curious to refrain from visiting it and that “it is unique, original and exclusive where you can breathe the art and good taste of its previous owner.”

The living room of Lucia Bosé’s house in Brieva, decorated with a mural of angels. IDEALISTIC

In recent years, the blue house became a meeting place for the Dominguín-Bosé family. They all gathered there, for example, during the mourning after Bimba’s death. Together they spent several days there celebrating Bimba’s life. The matriarch forbade tears and encouraged smiles, but above all art, something that is superfluous in the family. Brieva was the last refuge of the actress who never wanted to leave despite the desire of her son, Miguel Bosé, that she go live with him.

Lucía Bosé lived in it until she was admitted to the Segovia hospital where she died. The actress, always very independent, lived alone in the house with the company of an employee. His son Miguel is settled in Mexico and his daughters Lucía and Paola in a town in the interior of the Valencian Community. The two have found their refuge there after troubled times in which they were left without love and without work. The two are separate and the businesses they started did not prosper. Lucía went bankrupt with the Rocamador hotel, an exclusive establishment that she opened in Extremadura with her then husband, Carlos Tristancho, father of her two youngest daughters. The business closed at the same time that she was slamming the door on her marriage. Paola also broke her marriage with Manuel Villalta with whom she had a daughter, Alma, and decided to start over in another place. A painful break like that of Jose Coronado, father of her son Nicolás. Paola now works as an artisan and performs some collaboration with her friend the couturier Francis Montesinos, who took her on the catwalk as a model

It was also common for the dozens of friends of the actress to travel regularly to the blue house, filling the networks of photos of her on the property when she died. In Brieva, Lucía Bosé was a well-liked neighbor who led a quiet, close-knit life.

The exterior of Lucia Bosé’s house in Brieva, with the windows and plinth painted blue. IDEALISTIC

These 12 months without her being a great Italian actress have been especially convulsive for the family who, in addition to facing their duel, have had to face the lawsuit that the singer maintains with Nacho Palau, who was his partner for 26 years and with whom he decided to form a family with their four children.

Lucía Bosé was much more than the singer’s mother. His story is typical of a television script. As she herself recalled in numerous interviews, she was working as a clerk in the mythical Galli pastry shop in Milan, at the age of 16 when one day Luchino Visconti, the master of Italian neorealism, entered the establishment and asked her for a box of candied chestnuts. While she was preparing it, he discovered the acting talent of the diva, fell in love with her and made her his muse. There began a brilliant career and a unique story. “At the time he seemed crazy to me. It was like a brother, a lover. I gave Visconti what I have given to few men, a true love ”, evoked the actress during the presentation of her biography during the Rome Film Festival just a few months before her death.