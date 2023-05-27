Codacons has asked Rai to suspend Lucia Annunziata’s program “Mezz’ora in più” with immediate effect. A formal request arrived after the resignation of the Rai 3 journalist without waiting for the end of the season, set for the end of June.

“The journalist, quite legitimately, openly sided with her statements against the government, resigning but showing her intention to continue with the broadcast until June – writes Codacons -. However, her statements about not sharing the Government’s activities, methods and contents place Annunziata in a position of absolute conflict with respect to the obligations of Rai ”.

According to the consumers’ association, “journalists and broadcasters of the state network, in fact, are subject to the constraints of pluralism and correct information which, by law, must distinguish the public service. A journalist who so openly demonstrates her aversion to a party or a coalition cannot conduct an in-depth program guaranteeing impartiality and correctness to viewers”.

“It is good to clarify that Lucia Annunziata’s position is completely legitimate, and that her ideas and personal opinions are certainly not in question – the words of the president Carlo Rienzi -. However, it is clear and incontrovertible that, since Rai is subject to the duties and obligations deriving from the public service contract, the conditions for broadcasting such an important and followed-up program no longer exist. For this reason we have asked the top management of Rai, the Supervisory Commission and Agcom to intervene to order the immediate suspension of the broadcast ‘Mezz’ora in più’”.

