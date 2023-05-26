The letter of resignation arrived a few hours after the appointments of the new directors of the Rai newspapers: “I come to you because I don’t share anything with the current government’s work, neither in terms of content nor methods. In particular, I do not agree with the methods of intervention on the public service”, wrote Lucia Annunciata to CEO Roberto Sergio. She had been meditating a farewell for some time, with the arrival of the right at Palazzo Chigi she no longer felt free.

“I will not be a political prisoner”, she had confided to friends in recent days, despite the fact that the new leaders had confirmed her to run “In half an hour”: she was afraid of playing the fig leaf of the sovereigns, who would have used her presence to deny the accusations of having monopolized and directed Rai. “I arrive at this choice – writes Annunziata – without any personal complaint: you will judge, now that you have the responsibility, the work I have done in these years”. The journalist then leaves of her own free will in the light of when she saw Fabio Fazio happen, who migrated to other shores given the never-concealed aversion of some important members of the majority towards her program, Che Tempo che Fa, or Andrea Vianello, the ex head of the network previously transferred to Gr1 and now confined to San Marino.

“Recognizing this distance is an act of seriousness on my part towards the company you are preparing to govern. There are no conditions for a collaboration ”, Annunziata cuts short. “And on the other hand, I don’t intend to embark on the path of a permanent internal conflict at work”, the prediction of what would probably have happened. Therefore, “waiting for indications on whether and how to conclude the current season (on the calendar it is the end of June) I wish you good work”. The CEO Sergio, having received the letter, said he was “sincerely sorry” specifying: “The first act in the Board was to give the green light for the autumn season to a few productions, including In mezzo’ora”.