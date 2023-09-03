“I will never, ever run for the European Championships. Neither with the Democratic Party nor with any other party. I hope this denial is clear enough to put everyone at ease.” The journalist Lucia Annunziata says so, fresh from the “irrevocable resignation” from Rai given at the end of May.

In the letter of resignation sent four months ago by Annunziata to the CEO Sergio, the general manager Giampaolo Rossi and the new director of Rai Insight Paolo Corsini, the journalist, after stating that he does not share “anything with the work of the current government, neither on the contents, nor on the methods”, he added: “In particular, I do not agree with the modalities of the intervention on Rai. Recognizing this distance is an act of seriousness on my part towards the company that you are preparing to govern. There are therefore no conditions for a collaboration”.