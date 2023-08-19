The illustrator Luci Gutiérrez.

Regular media cartoonist as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal either The New Yorker and author of books English Is Not Easy and self defense manual (both in Blackie Books), Luci Gutiérrez (El Masnou, 1977) has been awarded this 2023 with the National Illustration Prize.

When did you know you would dedicate yourself to illustration? When he wouldn’t put down his pencil while studying something else.

With what three adjectives would you define your work? I can say three adjectives I try to avoid: cheesy, bland and ostentatious.

What does an award like the National Illustration Award mean for your career? Other than recognition I still don’t know. I know that it can mean a reduction in the number of jobs here, but since I work mainly for the United States, I still don’t notice it.

What is the best review you have received? A Russian girl recently wrote to tell me that she packed her bags when the war in Ukraine began and the only book she took was English Is Not Easy. He told me with a better level of English than mine.

And the worst? “We don’t pay, but it will help you spread the word.”

What little-known illustrator in our country would you recommend? With few exceptions, illustrators are usually only known within the trade, so there are many that I could recommend. To say one: Bea Lozano.

What book is open on the nightstand? Pray to Proserpina, by Albert Sanchez Pinol. In general, the fantastic genre is difficult for me, but I forgive him.

Which one couldn’t finish? The first volume of My struggle, from Knausgard.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? Possibly la dolce vita, by Fellini.

Your favorite dialogue in a movie? I have a very bad memory, no matter how much I like a movie, I forget it. It has the advantage that if I look at it again it surprises me like the first time.

What movie would you go live? Right now it only occurs to me In search of fire

What’s the last series you’ve watched straight away? successionalthough it has been dosed.

A classic (book, work, film…) that you have recently discovered? The mon d’ahirby Stefan Zweig.

What song or musical composition would you use as a self-portrait? Bad thoughts, by Albert Pla.

Which museum have you visited the most times? Maybe the Whitney in New York. They have Calder’s Circus in the permanent collection, which I think is wonderful. It is a little theater with the characters and artifacts from the shows that he put on in his house for his friends. With some scraps and wires he made magic.

What is socially overrated? Inspiration does not exist.

What is your favorite historical event? The years of gunmen in Barcelona seem to me to be fascinating years.

If she hadn’t been an illustrator, she would have been… Carpenter, I still don’t rule it out.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.