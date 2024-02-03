Lucho Paz, remembered singer of Team 5, He was admitted to an emergency medical center after suffering a heart attack on February 2, at 1:00 am. The interpreter is stable, but is still admitted to the ICU so that doctors can monitor his recovery.

“Due to this emergency, two procedures were performed, a catheterization and a coronary angioplasty,” says the statement uploaded to their official social media accounts.

