The world of Peruvian cumbia was shaken by the news of the heart attack suffered by Lucho Paz, one of the most iconic voices of the genre. However the former vocalist of Group 5 He gave a hopeful message to his followers: his passion for music remains intact.

After leaving the hospital, the musician shared an update on his health and assured that, despite recent challenges, he will continue singing on stage. This news was received with joy by his fans, who consider his voice “a national treasure.”

Is Lucho Paz going to retire from the stage?

After receiving a medical discharge for the heart attack he suffered and which caused him to be admitted to a clinic in Lima, the singer Lucho Paz calmed the concern of all his followers and confirmed that he will not distance himself from music or retire from the stage due to A long time.

Through his TikTok account, the artist joined a famous trend in which personalities describe themselves and reveal small details of their lives. Lucho Paz started the video singing the famous song 'Motor y motif': “Hello, I'm Lucho Paz and I'll be here for a while singing the delicious cumbia”, said. Then, she sent a message to his fans. “Hello, I'm Lucho Paz and after what happened to me (in reference to his heart attack), I tell you to take care of yourself.”

Quickly, users did not wait and celebrated the return of the performer, who was asked to continue singing for many more years. “What good news that he is better now”, “You sing beautifully Lucho”, “Don Lucho, I'm glad you're recovering,” “Your voice is unique Lucho, take care of that heart,” “May Lucho Paz, one of the best singers in the country, never leave us,” were some of the comments.

Fans hope for Lucho Paz's speedy recovery. Photo: Tiktok

What happened to Lucho Paz's health?

Lucho Paz, who has his own orchestra and is recognized for his contribution to the success of Group 5, faced a critical moment in health at the beginning of 2024 after suffering a heart attack.

This event led to the artist being admitted to the intensive care unit, where he received immediate medical treatment. The quick intervention has been key in his recovery process.

Lucho Paz uploaded a video to his Tiktok account to reveal that he will continue singing. Photo: Tiktok

Lucho Paz reappears on social networks after being hospitalized

After the initial scare, Lucho Paz also used his official Instagram account to communicate directly with his followers, offering updates on his recovery and future plans. Through his work team, Lucho Paz thanked them for their affection and support.

“Dear friends, to tell you that Lucho Paz has left the intensive care unit, given that his evolution has been favorable. He is currently stable with the attention that his condition warrants and will remain hospitalized for a few days,” the publication reads. of the artist. In addition, he shared a photograph inside the room in which he was hospitalized until February 5, prior to his medical discharge.