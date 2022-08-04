Last Wednesday, August 3, the 48 participants who qualified for the stage of the live concerts of “La voz Perú” were defined. Throughout the ‘battles’, there were voices that moved the starters Noel Schajris, Daniela Darcourt, Eva Ayllón and Christian Yaipén. One of those contestants was Lucho Guanilofrom his beloved town San Pedro de Lloc (Pacasmayo, La Libertad).

Lucho Guanilo achieved his pass to live concerts after battling Angel Díaz. Both sang “La copa rota”, by the Colombian Alci Acosta, but the one who stood out the most for his good interpretation was the norteño.

“Lucho, you were sitting at one of those canteen tables where they put sawdust on the floor. Brother, what a beautiful way to express yourself, to phrase. You were very intelligent with time and that is very valuable”, Daniela Darcourt commented emotionally.

Lucho Guanilo achieved his pass to live concerts after battling Angel Díaz. Photos: Composition LR / Instagram / Lucho Guanilo

In the end, Eva Ayllón decided that Lucho Guanilo go to the next stage. “I thank them for having done it very well, for having understood each other, for having been a true duo. I am very proud of you”, said the Creole artist before eliminating Angel Díaz.

“Lucho is a tremendous artist. The theme favored him because of the tonality and his style”; “Lucho has a special voice for the bolero, that’s all”; “Luis’ tremendous voice, he surprised me in the blind auditions and now too. Deserved winner”; “Angel is in tune and they have good diction, but Luchito took this battle… his perfect tone for this bolero with a touch of mischief”; were some comments left by users on the YouTube channel of “La voz Peru”.

Who is Lucho Guanilo?

Lucho Guanilo is a 27-year-old singer. He became known for having been part of the Los Caribeños de Guadalupe cumbia orchestra. He was in charge of interpreting songs such as “Words”, “You have to know how to lose”, “Collar of tears”, “Crying my sadness”, “A thousand beers”, “Bad friend” and “Mix mentirosa”.

Guanilo, who was in the group for about six years, also starred in the video for “Tan bonita para qué”.

During his time with the cumbia orchestra, Lucho shared the stage with Edu Lecca, who also qualified for the live concerts in “La voz Perú”, but in Christian Yaipén’s team.

He was moved in his blind audition

Two weeks ago, Lucho Guanilo appeared on “La voz Peru” and managed to turn the chairs of the four coaches when interpreting “What do you want from me”, a version of Ismael Miranda. Before his blind audition, the singer assured that he came to the competition to revalue the Peruvian bolero.

“I have turned around because I like the color of your voice, I like this genre, sometimes I give myself the pleasure of being able to sing it. It’s a different letter than the one I know. I congratulate you, I hug you and I welcome you. Needless to say, this is the team where you should be”, said Eva Ayllón.

What do you do now?

In addition to being part of the new season of “La voz Perú”, Lucho Guanilo is part of the Los Tigres de la Cumbia orchestra and shares the stage with other singers who were also part of Los Caribeños de Guadalupe. Parallel to this, on his YouTube channel he performs songs from other genres.

Along with his new group, Lucho Guanilo paid tribute to Edwin Alcántara and the video clip had very good comments on YouTube.

Unfortunately, they had to withdraw the production due to a complaint from an orchestra. Apparently, Los Caribeños de Guadalupe claimed the copyright of songs such as “Ya la perdí”, “Mentiras” and “Hay que saber feliz”.