Luis Díaz and Faustino Asprilla.
Luis Díaz and Faustino Asprilla.
The guajiro is having a great time with Liverpool.
Luis Diaz He confirms in every match with Liverpool that he is the best Colombian footballer of the moment, due to his relevance, his goals and his presence in an elite club in the prestigious Premier League.
Last weekend the Colombian scored a goal again, this time in Liverpool's victory against Burnley, 3-1.
Lucho is on fire in 2024, with great display and contribution to the Reds' attack.
That last goal he scored also put him on equal terms with a Colombian soccer legend, Faustino Asprilla.
Tino scored 61 goals during his career in European football, in teams such as Parma and Newcastlebeing one of the Colombian references in world football.
Well, Lucho, with his goal on Saturday, already equaled that figure of 61 entries in the old continent.
Lucho scored 41 goals during his stay at Porto in Portugal and at Liverpool he already has 20 goals. As it is, the guajiro is a bit away from surpassing the mark that Tino had.
